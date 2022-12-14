Binance is a blockchain ecosystem, making it easy for Aussies to invest in crypto

Since cryptocurrency was first made publicly available back in 2009, it has gained unprecedented traction as an investment option, but still remains an unknown concept to some. You might have heard recently about the Ethereum Merge and a dip in the Bitcoin price, but crypto can still be confusing to people still trying to wrap their head around it.

Enter, Binance. The world's largest crypto exchange by measure of trading volume, but also so much more. Binance is a blockchain ecosystem of digital asset products geared towards streamlining the crypto experience and includes Binance Academy, Binance Exchange, Binance Labs and Binance NFT.

But first thing's first - what is crypto?

What is crypto?

According to Binance, cryptocurrencies are generally designed as digital assets that can be transferred from me to you - without an intermediary like a bank. It can be used to pay for things, and is a fast yet cost efficient way of transacting globally.

The most commonly recognised cryptocurrency is Bitcoin, which was the original cryptocurrency, and has the largest market cap. Ethereum, USDT and BNB are other popular, but newer forms of cryptocurrency.

"Cryptocurrency can seem a little scary to begin with. But fundamentally, it's just a digital asset with a primary function to work as a medium of exchange of value in a peer to peer economic system," explains Charis Campbell, corporate product manager at Binance Australia.

"Crypto was originally made for users to be able to give each other digital assets without the need for an intermediary, like a bank. It uses cryptography to verify and secure those transactions.

"They also can't be changed, so they're immutable, and most, but not all, cryptocurrencies work on a decentralised network," said Charis.

Why invest in crypto?

There are many compelling reasons to invest in crypto, but the main benefits include transaction speed, transaction costs, diversification of asset classes, security and immutability.

Transactions can be made almost instantly, even to the other side of the world and can be cheaper than traditional financial institutions.

"Cryptocurrency and blockchain technology really represents the next evolution of the internet, of money and ownership. We now have a way to tokenise assets and demonstrate ownership, in a way that we've never actually been able to do before," said Charis.

"People generally look at cryptocurrency as a way to capture the value of growth in this emerging technology through trading, and the technology itself does have the capability to disrupt many traditional institutions. We've seen over the last year or so institutions really take notice."

How can Binance help Australians invest?

For newcomers to the crypto world, investing money seems scary because of the lack of traditional institutions in the space. Binance Australia is a good starting point and works to meet all necessary compliance standards, providing transparency to users.

Binance Australia allows Aussie investors to buy, trade and hold crypto. The Binance app has an easy-to-use interface for new users, allowing users to monitor crypto markets, and purchase Bitcoin, Ethereum and other cryptocurrencies using Australian Dollars (AUD).

"Because we are a centralised exchange, we provide a great starting point for users beginning their journey in crypto. The onboarding process is similar to opening up an equities trading account.

"We also provide fiat on and off ramps. Fiat is a fancy way of saying government-issued currency or dollars, and what you can do is transfer your Australian dollars and buy Bitcoin or Ethereum or BNB Coin. This is a similar experience that you would get on an equities trading account, where you would use your Australian dollar to buy or sell stocks," said Charis.

"It's important for users to make sure they're investing with a platform they trust. At Binance we hold our user's funds 1:1, which means they're available to withdraw at any time."

Getting started with Binance

Getting started with Binance is easy, and Charis likens it to opening an account with a regular bank. It's a quick online process that requires ID verification inline with AUSTRAC's guidance to authenticate identity as a part of the anti-money laundering and fraud prevention standards.

Once registered you can start trading, but Charis notes that education and awareness is key.

"For any investors, you really need to understand three core things. What is your risk tolerance? What do the rest of your investments look like in your portfolio? And what is your time horizon? These things build the foundation of your investment philosophy," said Charis.

"It's important for traders to continue their educational journey, because there are bad actors in the space. The best way to arm yourself against this is education. A few go-to websites filled with lots of helpful information are the Binance Australia YouTube page, and Binance Academy, which is filled with resources to assist new users, whether you're a beginner or an advanced trader."

Disclaimer: This information is of a general nature only and should not be regarded as specific to any particular situation. This should not be taken as financial advice to buy, trade, or sell cryptocurrency or use any specific exchange. This is not intended for use as investment, financial or legal advice as each individuals need will vary.