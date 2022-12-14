RAAVE Tapes' first fresh material in 18 months landed online on Wednesday in double single I Will Let Down and Stand.
The Newcastle duo of Joab Eastley and Lindsay O'Connell share lead vocals on the tracks which explore a more refined pop sensibility from different ends of the spectrum.
I Will Let You Down is scuzzy-bass electro-pop banger, while Stand begins with shimmering synths before exploding into an Temper Trap-style anthem.
"I Will Let You Down is an apologetic homage to our friends and loved ones," Eastley said. "For fans of feeling the excruciating pang of too many unopened messages."
Both tracks will appear on their forthcoming EP, released on limited edition cassette, with their previous single How Long Did Urs Take?, Red Flag and Habitual before attention turns to a full-length album in 2023.
Raave Tapes played their first hometown show in two years on Sunday at the Lass O'Gowrie Hotel and return to the iconic Wickham pub on December 30 to headline the Newcastle Music Show Festival.
FOR the first time in years original live music is returning to The Prince Of Merewether Hotel.
Novotone is presenting The Rock Show on January 28 featuring an all-Newcastle line-up of Mild West, Fungas, Turpentine Babycino, Sitting Down, Where's Jimmy?, Nana Klump and Maeve Grant.
CHILLED cats Babe Rainbow will return to the Cambridge Hotel on January 14 on their summer Organic Band tour.
Back in October the northern NSW four-piece released their fifth studio album in five years, Organic Band. It continued their sun-kissed brand of psych-rock which marries the weirdness of King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard with the relaxed vibes and sweet melodies of surf-folk.
INDIE-pop four-piece Turpentine Babycino have quickly established themselves as one of Newcastle's most exciting new bands since the release of their debut single Write A Song Sounds Shit back in September.
Fans won't be waiting long for a second shot of Turpentine Babycino. In early January the band of Georgie Winchester (vocals), Gabriel Argiris (drums), Cormac Grant (guitar) and Manuel Rohrl (bass) will release their second single Calamity.
JORDON Alexander, aka Mall Grab, might be based in London these days but there's still plenty of hometown love for the esteemed DJ and producer.
Mall Grab's Cambridge Hotel show on Friday night sold out days ago.
Back in August Alexander released What I Breathe, his debut album under the Mall Grab moniker and he's since sold out album tour shows in Sydney, Melbourne and Perth.
Alexander left Newcastle for London seven years ago and immersed himself in the English capital's dance music culture. It was an obvious influence on What I Breathe's hypnotic piano and '90s jungle sounds.
NEWCASTLE'S Boo Seeka, aka Ben Gumbleton, announced his biggest ever tour this week, which will hit regional areas previously not on the electro-indie artist's radar.
The 29-show regional tour begins in the country music capital of Tamworth on January 16 and will visit towns like Albury, Mackay, Coffs Harbour, Old Bar and Wagga Wagga.
Unfortunately there's no Newcastle shows, so its advised you get along to Boo Seeka's special 3pm show on Sunday at his local pub, Dudley's Royal Hotel.
