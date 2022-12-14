The Olive Tree Christmas Market 9am to 2pm, Civic Park, Newcastle.
Nash & Dash Markets on the Green 9am to 2pm, Mayfield Bowling Club.
Warners Bay Markets 9am to 2pm, The Foreshore, Warners Bay.
Medowie Christmas Markets 8am to noon, Bull n Bush Hotel, Ferodale Road, Medowie.
Wangi Market Day 10am to 2pm, Dobell Park, Wangi Wangi.
Glendale Farmers & Artisans Market 7am to 1.30pm, Stockland Glendale.
Morisset Showground Markets 7.30am to 1pm, Ourimbah Street, Morisset.
Port Stephens Produce Market x Homegrown Markets 9am to 1pm, 116 Adelaide Street, Raymond Terrace.
Lakeside Markets 8am to 2pm, Ken Lambkin Reserve, Belmont South.
Handmade in the Hunter Markets 9am to 2pm, Sobels Wines, Pokolbin.
Hunter Wine Country Markets 9am to 2pm, De Bortoli Wines, Lovedale.
Newcastle Christmas Pooch Market 9am to 2pm, Old Fruit Factory, 3 Cowper Street, Carrington.
Santa Selfies and Pet Pawtraits 4.30pm to 6.30pm, Wheeler Place, Newcastle, entertainment by Newcastle Music Academy.
Free DRAG-MAS Christmas Photos at Marketown 10.30am to 2.30pm, Marketown Newcastle, with Timberlina, Abork and Foxxe Faux.
Catapult Fundraising Film Night 6pm, Catapult Dance Choreographic Hub, 880 Hunter Street, Newcastle West. Films: Meeting Place, Alumni, Dance Terrain.
It's On! Tastes Like Summer Lemon Tree Passage 4pm to 8pm, Henderson Park, Lemon Tree Passage. Community connection, food and music.
Saturday Night Showcase 5pm, Sam Kissajukian: 300 Paintings. Newcastle Comedy Club, 1a Darby Street, Newcastle.
Christmas Lights Spectacular 5.30pm to 10.30pm, Hunter Valley Gardens, Pokolbin. Plus Sunday.
Newcastle Museum Fascinating Fungi; Sea Monsters: Prehistoric ocean predators. Plus Sunday.
Christmas Under The Stars 5pm onwards, King Edward Park, Newcastle. Food trucks, entertainment, screening of The Grinch (2018) at sundown. Free shuttle bus to King Edward Park from Bar Beach and Bolton Street carparks.
Islington Carols on the Lawn 5.30pm to 8pm, Islington Baptist Church, 180 Maitland Road, Islington. Bring a chair or picnic rug.
Atwea College presents Urinetown The Musical 8pm, Brunker Community Theatre, 193 Brunker Road, Adamstown. Plus 2pm Sunday.
The Killers Hope Estate, Pokolbin.
Homegrown Christmas Markets 10am to 2pm, Speers Point Park.
Newcastle City Farmers Market 7am to 1pm, Newcastle Showground.
Toronto Lions Markets 8am to 1pm, Lions Park, Main Road, Toronto.
Miller Park Markets 9.30am to 2pm, Miller Park Hotel, Branxton.
Hunter Wine Country Markets 9am to 2pm, De Bortoli Wines, Lovedale.
Maitland Community Markets 9am to 2pm, Maitland Showground.
Adamstown Lions Markets 7am to noon, cnr Brunker and Glebe roads, Adamstown.
Santa Selfies and Pet Pawtraits 4.30pm to 6.30pm, Wheeler Place, Newcastle, entertainment by Novatones.
Christmas Family Fun Day at The Station 10am to 2pm, cnr Scott and Watt streets, Newcastle. Rides, face painting, children's disco, Christmas craft, food trucks and more. Bluey Christmas Read-along at 10.30am.
Kids' Christmas Party and Disco 10am to 1pm, Mayfield West Bowling Club.
Family Fun Day and Petting Zoo Noon to 3pm, Jewells Tavern. Bookings advised.
Gocsy's Big Xmas Muck Around 2pm, The Lass O'Gowrie Hotel. Stand-up comedy, live music.
Lambton Park Carols 5pm to 9pm, cnr Elder and Morehead streets, Lambton. Food trucks, rides, fun activities, fireworks and more.
Carols By The Lake 6pm to 9pm, Thomas H Halton Park, Croudace Bay.
Carols in the Carpark 4pm to 7pm, Warners Bay Adventist Church.
Christmas Carols on the Lawn 6.30pm, Mayfield Presbyterian Church.
Pappa Sven Movie Night 6pm, Event Cinemas Kotara. Film: Moomins on the Riviera. All funds raised will be donated to the Newcastle/Sydney Finnish School.
