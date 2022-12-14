Stockland Glendale helps take the pressure off Christmas

A range of Christmas activities and offers have kicked off at Stockland Glendale, including gift-wrapping stations, gift card giveaways and child-minding services. Picture supplied

This is branded content for Stockland Glendale

Stockland Glendale is creating a Christmas miracle by taking the pressure out of Christmas preparations so families can enjoy the magic of Christmas.

A range of Christmas activities and offers have kicked off at Stockland Glendale, including gift-wrapping stations, child-minding services and the important annual Santa photos - all of the things necessary to create an easy and exciting shopping experience.

Santa photos are for everyone this year, with pet-friendly sessions scheduled on 18 December, and traditional sessions running until Christmas Eve - 24 December. Bookings are essential, and can be made via the website.

The free child-minding service at Event Cinemas is an absolute game changer for busy mums and dads who would rather not tackle the Christmas shopping with kids in tow. A leisurely pace, with a hot coffee in hand, is most parents' preferred method of shopping and what better way to do that than on a solo mission. The child-minding service makes this entirely possible. Kids are dropped off to enjoy a movie, popcorn and a drink while you complete your shop. Bookings can be made via the website.

Gift wrapping isn't for everyone. The gift-wrapping service gives shoppers back precious time to spend with family and friends. Get your gifts wrapped at the kiosk outside Kmart for a gold coin donation per gift.

Santa photos are for everyone this year, with pet-friendly sessions scheduled on 18 December, and traditional sessions running until Christmas Eve - 24 December. Picture supplied

"Christmas is a time to come together, unwind and create joyful memories, although we know it's one of the busiest times of the year," said Stockland Glendale Centre Manager, Sarah Crichton.

"At Stockland Glendale, we're known for delivering superior customer experiences all year round, and the activities we have lined up over Christmas are to help our customers save time, by making gift-giving and entertaining at home much easier."

Christmas is the most joyous, but also the most busy time of year, so it comes as no surprise that while people enjoy Christmas shopping, 40 percent of shoppers still find it stressful, according to Stockland's annual Christmas survey. The survey also found that some NSW residents are looking forward to feeling a little less stressed compared to last year (30 percent).

Stockland is determined to make this the greatest Christmas yet for customers. Picture supplied

The survey provided valuable insights into anticipated shopper behaviour over the festive season, confirming that more people will be shopping for most of their gifts in shopping centres this year (54 percent) and are expecting to spend the most on food and drinks (46 percent), followed by clothing (44 percent), toys (34 percent) and technology (34 percent).

Stockland is determined to make this the greatest Christmas yet for customers, and their exciting calendar of events and offers is sure to make the shopping experience a breeze.