IT'S been more 24 years since You Am I frontman Tim Rogers has teamed up with his other band, The Twin Set, but finally the country-folk line-up is getting back together.
On February 24 Rogers will release his 9th album outside of You Am I, Tines Of Stars Unfurled, and his first with The Twin Set since their ARIA Award-winning debut What Rhymes With Cars and Girls in 1999.
Rogers and The Twin Set - which includes Jen Andersen, Mark Wallace, Ed Bates and You Am I guitarist Davey Lane - have released the single Been So Good, Been So Far.
It serves as the natural sequel to Rhymes With Cars and Girls' classic lead single You've Been So Good To Me So Far.
The Twin Set only ever joined Rogers on a single tour after the release of the debut album. But they're making up for lost time.
Rogers & The Twin Set are taking their album tour to the Sooki Lounge, Belgrave (March 10); Bendigo Theatre (March 11); SS&A Club, Albury (March 16); Milton Theatre (March 17); Lizottes, Newcastle (March 18); Haba, Rye (March 24); Archies Creek Hotel (March 25); Eltham Hotel (March 31) and Brunswick Picture House, Brunswick Heads (April 1).
IS there anything Taylor Swift can't do? The US singer-songwriter is a global pop phenomenon as the second-most streamed artist on the planet on Spotify.
Now the 33-year-old has set her sights on film-making. Searchlight Pictures has announced it will produce a feature-length film written and directed by Swift.
The 11-time Grammy winner made history at the 2022 VMA Awards as the only solo artist ever to be honoured with two Best Direction awards for her work on All Too Well: The Short Film and The Man.
NEW shows have been added to The Counting Crows' 2023 tour due to overwhelming demand.
The Mr Jones and Accidentally In Love chart-toppers are in Australia in autumn for Bluesfest. After selling out their sideshows in Melbourne and Sydney, the US roots-rockers have added extra gigs at the Hamer Hall on April 6 and the Enmore Theatre on April 11.
