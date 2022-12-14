Newcastle Herald
Home/Our Newcastle/Music & Gigs

Tim Rogers & The Twin Set announce comeback tour more than two decades in the making

Josh Leeson
By Josh Leeson
December 14 2022 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tim Rogers & The Twin Set's second album Tines Of Stars Unfurled is out February 24. Picture supplied

IT'S been more 24 years since You Am I frontman Tim Rogers has teamed up with his other band, The Twin Set, but finally the country-folk line-up is getting back together.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Leeson

Josh Leeson

Journalist

More from Music and Gigs
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.