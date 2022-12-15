Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

New Brain Communications rethink music model for creativity focus

By Josh Leeson
December 15 2022 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Med Heads will release their fourth album Sonic Fragrance through New Brain Communications on Friday. Picture by Naite White

OVER the past three years a minor musical revolution has been occurring in the confines of a small rehearsal space within Hamilton North's Clyde Street Studios.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.