AS a musician in the Newcastle music scene Blind Bistro drummer Ethan Fraser has heard far too many horror stories.
That's why he felt compelled to become director of events for Newcastle-based non-profit organisation, What Were You Wearing, which aims to end sexual violence.
"I've played in the music industry and I hear stories personally from stuff that goes on from patrons and bands as well," Fraser said.
"It's an area we really want to promote safety and make it safer as a whole."
What Were You Wearing have hosted several charity music nights, but on January 22 they will launch their Safe Sounds Festival at the Cambridge Hotel.
The Cambridge's main room, warehouse stage and front bar will run music simultaneously from more than 50 all-local acts including Well?, Sitting Down, Snowfish, Turpentine Babycino, Lamphead, The Appointments, Slow Cinema, Cooks and Bakers, Abbi Yeo, Not Bad Not Good, Camino Gold and more.
"It hits home for me," Fraser said of What Were You Wearing's mission statement. "A lot of important people in my life have been affected by sexual violence.
"I'm in a really interesting spot to push change. There's a lot of different environments where change is needed and the music industry is a huge one."
A team of What Were You Wearing members will be at Safe Sounds with drink spiking tests.
