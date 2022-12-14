City of Newcastle has joined calls for the NSW government to establish a statutory authority to lead the Hunter's transition from mining.
Lord mayor Nuatali Nelmes put up the motion for an authority to mitigate adverse impacts of power station and mine closures. Similar bodies have been created in Victoria and Western Australia.
The authority would have the power to implement job transfer schemes allowing for redundancy and redeployment, and implement economic development programs. A Hunter Jobs Alliance report also endorsed the need for an authority.
Cr Nelmes said Newcastle was affected and the council also had an obligation to neighbouring regions.
"This all needs to be managed very carefully, because no one should be left behind," she said.
Labor councillor Deahnna Richardson said imminent action was needed.
"Without any leadership there is definitely going to be a significant crash," she said.
Greens councillor John Mackenzie said the "best time to establish a statutory transition authority was 10 years ago and the second best time is right now".
Liberal councillor Jenny Barrie did not support the motion, saying later in the meeting "it sounded like a union push".
Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter, where she has worked as a journalist for the past seven years. She's been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.
