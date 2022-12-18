Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News
Things to Do

Six Central Coast music festivals to get 2023 off to a great start

Jim Kellar
By Jim Kellar
December 18 2022 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Girrakool Blues is in March. Picture by Love Central Coast & Girrakool Blues Festival

The Central Coast has several music-oriented tourism events scheduled early in 2023.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jim Kellar

Jim Kellar

Weekender Editor

Jim Kellar is editor of the Newcastle Herald's Weekender magazine. He has been a journalist at the Newcastle Herald since 1997, covering culture, art, food and music. jkellar@newcastleherald.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.