Rock the Farm, from 6pm to 10pm on January 27, will feature Dragon, Bachelor Girl and the Sea Gypsies playing the citrus orchards of Eastcoast Juice Farm and Factory, 993 Georges Downes Drive at Kulnura in the Mangrove Mountain area. Central Coast produces Six String Brewing Company, Firescreek Winery, Upstairs Wines and Distillery Botanica will be on hand, too.