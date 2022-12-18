The Central Coast has several music-oriented tourism events scheduled early in 2023.
Rock the Farm, from 6pm to 10pm on January 27, will feature Dragon, Bachelor Girl and the Sea Gypsies playing the citrus orchards of Eastcoast Juice Farm and Factory, 993 Georges Downes Drive at Kulnura in the Mangrove Mountain area. Central Coast produces Six String Brewing Company, Firescreek Winery, Upstairs Wines and Distillery Botanica will be on hand, too.
On February 11, Love Lanes Festival with music across stages and a park, will light up the town centre of Wyong, from 4pm to 9pm. The event includes food stalls and markets.
The annual Girrakool Blues Festival is on the calendar for March 3-5 at Memorial Park, The Entrance. The free event carries a strong indigenous theme, and features international, national and local blues and roots acts.
Pete Murray, Pierce Brothers, Steph Strings, Darren Middleton and D'Arcy Spiller will headline the Lighthouse Festival on March 11 at Norah Head Lighthouse.
The Rubens and Meg Mac will feature at the Long Jetty Festival on March 12, on the Long Jetty Foreshore.
Jim Kellar is editor of the Newcastle Herald's Weekender magazine. He has been a journalist at the Newcastle Herald since 1997, covering culture, art, food and music. jkellar@newcastleherald.com.au
