Hunter students shine on HSC merit lists

HUNTER girls have outperformed their male peers on the NSW Education Standards Authority's prestigious merit lists.
NESA made the Higher School Certificate results for the class of 2022 available online and by email and SMS from 6am on Thursday.
The Universities Admissions Centre released the Australian Tertiary Admission Ranks three hours later.
NESA's All Round Achievers list comprised 38 Hunter students who received results in the highest band possible for at least 10 units of courses.
Of these, 22 were from the academically selective Merewether High, six were from independent schools, five were from state schools and five were from Catholic schools.
Newcastle Grammar School had three students on the list and All Saints' College St Mary's Campus Maitland, Lambton High and St Philip's Christian College Newcastle each had two.
There were 21 boys and 17 girls.
This is a significant increase from the 20 Hunter students on the list last year. There were 35 Hunter All Round Achievers in 2020, compared to 30 in 2019, 40 in 2018 and 42 in 2017.
The Top Achievers list comprised 23 students who achieved one of the top places and a result in the highest band possible.
Of these, eight were from independent schools, seven were from Catholic schools, four were from Merewether High, two were from Hunter School of the Performing Arts, one was from Newcastle High and one studied at TAFE Glendale campus.
St Francis Xavier's College (SFX) Hamilton had five students on the list and Hunter Valley Grammar School and St Philip's each had two.
There were 15 girls and eight boys.
Last year's list had 25 Hunter students, compared to 27 in 2020, 19 in 2019, 28 in 2018 and 27 in 2017.
As previously reported, the Hunter had five students on NESA's First in Course list. Newcastle High's Lara White was equal first in Earth and Environment Science and SFX students Samara Payne and Jack Breasley were equal number one in Community and Family Studies and Mathematics Advanced respectively.
Newcastle Grammar School's Lucy O'Brien was equal in the top spot for Music 1. One School Global Maitland's Orlando Kennard led the state in the Financial Services examination.
Overall, 126 NSW students topped 114 courses, including nine who came first in more than one course.
The main round of university offers based on ATARs will be December 22.
Helen Gregory joined the Newcastle Herald in 2010. She is the masthead’s education reporter and has written for the H2 and Weekender sections, as well as across a range of issues. Helen is a Walkley Award winning journalist and was also part of the Newcastle Herald team that won the United Nations World Environment Day Media Award for Environmental Reporting in 2015.
