Police are investigating vandalism at two Newcastle parks that has caused damage estimated to be in the tens of thousands of dollars.
The courts at Wallsend Active Hub are in need of repair after what City of Newcastle described as a significant act of vandalism, only a few days after the playground at Brickworks Park in Wallsend was damaged by fire at the weekend.
"City of Newcastle team members have fenced off the damaged play equipment to isolate the area. The remainder of the park is open to families to utilise safely during the upcoming summer school holiday period," a City of Newcastle spokesperson said.
"Disappointingly, the cost incurred to ratepayers will be in the tens of thousands of dollars. Quotes are currently being sourced from contractors to replace the damaged play equipment in the new year."
A NSW Police spokesperson said police had been notified of the damage and were calling on anyone with information about the vandalism to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
