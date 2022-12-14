Man jailed in Central Coast court for abusing three children

A man has been sentenced in a Central Coast court to more than 17 years in jail for sexually abusing three children.
The 29-year-old was identified through an Australian Federal Police investigation known as Operation Arkstone.
Investigators searched the man's Sydney home in February, 2021, and seized mobile phones containing child abuse images and videos.
A forensic examination of the phones revealed self-produced child abuse material, where the man had taken images and videos of himself sexually abusing children.
He also shared the abuse material with others through instant messaging applications.
"No child should be subjected to such acts. It is our duty to protect their childhood and ensure their abusers never have the opportunity to inflict more harm," Constable Emily McFarlane said.
"Our child protection investigators are unyielding in their pursuit of child sex offenders and will do everything in their power to stop them from stealing the innocence of more victims."
The man pleaded guilty to 12 child abuse charges and one bestiality count on August 19.
He was sentenced in Gosford District Court to 17 years and four months' imprisonment with a non-parole period of eight years and 10 months. He will be first eligible for release in December 2029.
