Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Court and Crime

Man jailed in Gosford District Court for abusing three children

Updated December 15 2022 - 8:53am, first published 8:43am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Man jailed in Central Coast court for abusing three children

A man has been sentenced in a Central Coast court to more than 17 years in jail for sexually abusing three children.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.