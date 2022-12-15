THE Hunter Hurricanes will look to advance as far as possible in the Sydney Super League play-offs as they continue preparations for next year's new-look national campaign.
A depleted Hunter men's squad will come across some familiar faces when they meet Balmain Tigers in Friday's quarter-final at Auburn Ruth Everuss Aquatic Centre (7pm).
The knockout encounter follows the release of the 2023 Australian Water Polo League (AWPL) draw, which has the Hurricanes playing at home just twice and travelling to both Perth and Adelaide for separate series.
Water Polo Australia also announced changes to the competition format with teams now splitting into result-based groups, essentially top and bottom halves of the ladder, after the opening 11 rounds.
Hunter men's coach Dan Marsden feels advancing to Saturday's semis or Sunday's final could be beneficial.
"It would be great for us to get the win [first up] and then play in more of those finals conditions [at Sydney Super League]," Marsden told the Newcastle Herald.
"The more finals you play in any sport the better you get at playing them.
"People try and say it's just another game but it's not, the pressure and the consequence and all that other stuff is so much greater. You have to life to play finals and the team that lifts the best generally wins.
"National league this year is high pressure from the start and if you don't finish in the top six after the first round you're out of the championship. We certainly don't want that to happen to us."
The Hurricanes open against UNSW in Newcastle on January 27 and finish with a triple header in South Australia (Feb 24-26).
In the meantime Corey Allan, Sam Bloomfield and Andrew Dunford are all unavailable for Hunter on Friday while the Marsden brothers, Keenan and Mitch, are both uncertain starters.
Former Hurricanes Gordon Marshall, Daniel Lawrence and Mitch Robinson are now part of Balmain's squad.
In the last round of Sydney Super League a fortnight ago, Hunter beat the Tigers 9-4 at Lambton Pool.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
