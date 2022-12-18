Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News
Have Your Say

Newcastle Herald Letters to the Editor and Short Takes for Monday, December 19, 2022

By Letters to the Editor
December 19 2022 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lake e-bike trial reaches a definitive answer

THE trial hiring of e-bikes around Lake Macquarie has failed. Maybe Beam or the responsible operator could have tracked, recharged and re-located bikes faster than they have done. But they didn't. The e-scooters trial should be aborted. E-scooters will face similar and probably more problems (E-bike trial hammered, Newcastle Herald 14/12). However, Lake Macquarie City Council should take heart. It is not the council's fault. Now they know that the city's residents are not ready for e-bikes or e-scooters. There are too many irresponsible vandals, bike-chuckers, and complaining members of the public.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.