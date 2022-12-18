Lake e-bike trial reaches a definitive answer

I BELIEVE the justice system needs a complete overhaul, as at the moment it seems juveniles rule the streets. As someone who grew up in the 1960s there was a respect or perhaps fear of police, however today police are treated by some juveniles with total contempt and are constantly abused and baited to retaliate. If this occurs, the officer concerned usually is the one facing charges. The first thing that I think should be taken into consideration is these cretins are experienced liars. The system is broken and failing; just ask those teachers who are leaving in droves. What is the answer? bring in a law which stops the large number of youth from congregating together for no reason late at night? There was a problem in the late '60s with youth gangs, particularly in the Ryde area, which was stopped by a police unit called the 21st Division. Perhaps tough love is needed today. Look at the age of current offenders today and compare it with the sixties. Disgraceful.