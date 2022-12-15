Newcastle Herald
University of Newcastle honours former Prime Minister Julia Gillard with honorary doctorate at graduation ceremony

Simon McCarthy
Simon McCarthy
Updated December 15 2022 - 5:10pm, first published 3:30pm
Former Prime Minister Julia Gillard has been conferred an honorary Doctor of Letters by the University of Newcastle, recognising her career of achievements in furthering access to education and championing social inclusion both during her time in office and in her public life outside of government.

