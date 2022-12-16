Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Maitland Regional Art Gallery bursting with eight new exhibits for summer

Jim Kellar
By Jim Kellar
December 16 2022 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
One of the miniature works from Tinky at the Maitland Regional Art Gallery.

Maitland Regional Art Gallery has eight new exhibitions to enlighten and entertain visitors through the summer holidays.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jim Kellar

Jim Kellar

Weekender Editor

Jim Kellar is editor of the Newcastle Herald's Weekender magazine. He has been a journalist at the Newcastle Herald since 1997, covering culture, art, food and music. jkellar@newcastleherald.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.