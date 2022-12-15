Newcastle Herald
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Brendan Allen-trained Allen duo chasing success at The Gardens

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
December 15 2022 - 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brendan Allen-trained Allen duo chasing success at The Gardens

Greta trainer Brendan Allen will look to Larson's Rocket and Larson's Lad to continue their strong form on Friday at The Gardens.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Craig Kerry

Craig Kerry

Sports reporter, Newcastle Herald

Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.