Brendan Allen-trained Allen duo chasing success at The Gardens

Greta trainer Brendan Allen will look to Larson's Rocket and Larson's Lad to continue their strong form on Friday at The Gardens.
The pair have had four wins and three placings between them over their past nine starts. Larson's Rocket steps up to the 515m at The Gardens (race seven) for the first time after three wins, at Taree and Gosford, at his past four starts over shorter trips.
"He's a good young dog, he can just be a bit tardy at the boxes, but he's a sensible race dog and knows how to work his way through a field," Allen said.
"At Taree he was hitting the line really strong, so we gave him a couple of post to posts to step him back up in distance. He should be competitive. It's just whether he can cross from the outside box."
Allen said Larson's Lad, in box two, was a place chance in the fourth (515m).
"He's a really good dog and has probably been unlucky not to win a couple more," he said.
"He's been beaten in fast time by small margins a few times, but he's a good, honest dog.
"He'll be a bit outclassed tomorrow. There's a lot of speed in that race to the first section."
Larson's Lad again faces Mark Davidson-trained group 3 winner Lektra Lad, which beat him last week at the track.
Allen, who works fulltime at Mount Thorley Warkworth and trains only his own dogs, has five in work and moved from Singleton to a property at Greta three years ago.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
