Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Education

Merewether High counts 10 students with ATARs over 99

Helen Gregory
By Helen Gregory
Updated December 15 2022 - 7:08pm, first published 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Merewether High students Eva Nyman, Isaiah Fernando, Josh Grant, Jodi Manning, Charles Walker, William Bryant and Lukas Gremm in the back row. Robert Flick, Ruth Chen and Ryan Woolnough in the front row. Picture by Marina Neil

MEREWETHER High is celebrating 10 of its students achieving Australian Tertiary Admission Ranks over 99, which their principal has attributed to the cohort's collegiate approach to the Higher School Certificate.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Helen Gregory

Helen Gregory

Journalist

Helen Gregory joined the Newcastle Herald in 2010. She is the masthead’s education reporter and has written for the H2 and Weekender sections, as well as across a range of issues. Helen is a Walkley Award winning journalist and was also part of the Newcastle Herald team that won the United Nations World Environment Day Media Award for Environmental Reporting in 2015.

More from Education
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.