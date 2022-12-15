Fullback Tessa Tamplin is likely to remain sidelined as Newcastle return to Melbourne this weekend in search of some much-needed points while midfielders Murphy Agnew and Cassidy Davis are back training in positive signs.
The Jets were routed 5-1 by a clinical Melbourne City south of the border last weekend. Awaiting next are back-to-back defending champions Melbourne Victory at AAMI Park this Sunday night.
It is the first game of four in a fortnight for Newcastle, who are seventh with four points after four rounds of A-League Women.
Tamplin was ruled out of the City clash through injury and Jets coach Ash Wilson said she "is probably still not going to be able to travel this weekend" due to fluid build-up around the knee.
Agnew (groin) and Davis (head knock) were forced from the field through injury last Saturday but have returned to light training duties and will continue to be monitored as the week progresses.
"Murph is looking like she will be OK," Wilson said before training on Tuesday afternoon.
"She had yesterday where she only did part of the session, similar today with the option to be able to fully integrate her on Thursday.
"Cass, we're just following protocols with a HIA ... but she's looking like she will be fine this week."
The match kick-off has been put back from 4pm to 6.15pm.
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
