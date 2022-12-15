Newcastle Herald
Kris Lees stays on hot streak in Summer Provincial Series with Ella Te Ama

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
December 15 2022 - 6:30pm
Newcastle trainer Kris Lees has dominated the Summer Provincial Series. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers

Newcastle trainer Kris Lees won his fourth consecutive Summer Provincial Series Final when Ella Te Ama went from lucky runner to dominant victor in the $150,000 race at Hawkesbury on Thursday.

