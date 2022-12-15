Kris Lees stays on hot streak in Summer Provincial Series with Ella Te Ama

Newcastle trainer Kris Lees won his fourth consecutive Summer Provincial Series Final when Ella Te Ama went from lucky runner to dominant victor in the $150,000 race at Hawkesbury on Thursday.
The four-year-old mare, a $6550 buy at the 2019 Inglis Scone Online sale, claimed the $76,250 first prize to more than double her winnings at just her eighth start.
Ridden by boom Newcastle apprentice Dylan Gibbons, Ella Te Ama ($11) was three wide and worse than midfield in the 1600m affair after starting from gate 13 but a willing early tempo up front put her into contention.
Gibbons found space out wide on the bend and Ella Te Ama, carrying just 54 kilograms, quickly made up ground, hitting the front inside the 200m mark and racing to a three and a half length win from Momack.
"She didn't feel like [the winner] for the first half," Gibbons told Sky Racing.
"I was happy enough with the spot we got. In the run, she was just quite casual and when I gave her a click up, she picked up the bridle, but I thought it was going to be a bit hard to pick them up from back around Hawkesbury, but she ended up getting there too soon and racing away.
"She's only little but geez, she's got a mean heart about her and she had a red-hot go, and I just couldn't believe how quickly I picked them up and put them right away.
"So fair play to Kris, she's been a tricky little horse to get going."
Ella Te Ama was fourth in her heat at Kembla Grange on November 26 and gained a start in the final only when stablemate Acquitted, which was third in that race, was spelled.
The victory followed wins for Lees in the final with Occupy (2019), Itz Lily (January 2021) and Darleb (December 2021).
Lees also had Five Crowns and Galaxy Belle in Thursday's decider and both finished well back.
Josh Parr bookended the meeting with wins aboard Hamaki, for trainers Peter and Paul Snowden, and Baranof for John Thompson.
Zac Lloyd won the battle of the apprentices, taking out the Rising Star heat with the James Cummings-trained Oryx.
Trainer Ron Quinton had a double with Calm Down and Watch The Clock.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
