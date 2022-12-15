Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Newcastle Jets vow to dig deep in Jason Hoffman's club-record game

By Robert Dillon
December 15 2022 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

NEWCASTLE Jets coach Arthur Papas has no doubt his players will produce a special effort at McDonald Jones Stadium on Friday night to ensure Jason Hoffman celebrates his record-breaking appearance for the club in style.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.