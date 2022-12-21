Newcastle Herald
Hunter Valley's Liz Riley named viticulturalist of the year | Food Bites

December 21 2022 - 12:00pm
Wine Magazine has named Liz Riley its 2022 viticulturalist of the year. Picture supplied

Scarborough Wine Co's Liz Riley has capped off a successful 2022 by being named The WINE Magazine's viticulturalist of the year.

