The Lowedown: World Cup final shapes as a clash of two titans

Good morning, sleep-deprived supporters.
We are nearly there and the moment I have been dreading has arrived, France versus Argentina (as tipped by my son before the tournament started) in the final of the World Cup.
Two worthy sides, one spearheaded by a brilliant athlete (Kylian Mbappe), powerful and technically gifted, the other (Lionel Messi) a five-foot-six, 70-kilogram genius, whose mesmeric, otherworldly skill and vision defy explanation.
I'm actually loving the fact that the two best players in the world are so different in many ways, but united in so many others. One so quick and powerful, but sublimely gifted, he could masquerade as an Olympic sprinter.
The other, formerly quick, looks like a quiet accountant but could play against two opponents in a phone box and still find time and space to deliver his artistry.
A sport for all shapes and sizes and nations, apparently!
This column may appear a day early because the Jets play tonight against Brisbane Roar, but I know you will forgive me if their mention is fairly brief this week.
They got a good result at the Mariners last weekend, and face one of the better footballing sides in the A- League this week.
What we did learn from last weekend is that there will be some rustiness as teams resume from the World Cup hiatus, 3pm kick-offs might suit families, but not players, VAR is interpreted differently across the globe, and more recently that the grand finals in the men's and women's game at this level will be staged in Sydney!
That has unsurprisingly ignited a widespread backlash across the competition.
Sure there are financial considerations, but once again it seems the players and fans are last on the list of contributors to the topic.
It won't happen this year, but Perth v Adelaide in Sydney would be great, wouldn't it?
Back to the main event, and we have enjoyed to some extent the Moroccan fairytale, winning through a defensive masterclass as they denied Spain, yet showing their talents in an expansive way against the French in the semi-final, restricting the defending champions to 34 per cent of the ball.
Or were they allowed to?
France won, as they have done for most of the tournament, by playing within themselves, and picking their moments.
Argentina, despite losing their opening game 2-1, in a contest that could have gone 6-0 the other way but for VAR intervention, have suffocated and dissected a variety of opponents along the Messi-fairytale pathway, and if he is refereed fairly in the final the French will have big problems.
Surely that posuer from their clash with the Netherlands can't be appointed after finding 10 minutes of added time to allow the Dutch to equalise, and some more time in the spotlight for himself!
The Dutch, well outplayed until it was desperation time, abandoned their doctrine and principles about "fight ball", threw on two giants , and grabbed a lifeline through aerial bombardment. Total football, my "Bulli Pass"!
They think arrogantly the ref then robbed them, when in fact, upon drawing level, they reverted to plan A, Argentina settled, and were better than them in extra time, before deservedly going through on penalties .
Speaking of which, my one concern from the tournament is that some teams are playing for penalties from minute one, and with the aid of increased tactical awareness and fitness, and a VAR system seemingly obsessed with reasons not to award goals, we the punters are missing out on more even and attractive games in the knockout phase.
Maybe a crossbar challenge from 20 yards would be better? At least it would test skill and nerve, rather than whose keeper cheats the most effectively?
Call me cynical, but I'm a romantic at heart. Argentina 2-1 with Messi scoring the winner.
