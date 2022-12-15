Newcastle Jets goalkeeper Jack Duncan resumes his labour of gloves

Jack Duncan boasts that his sixth-month-old son Orlando has great dexterity for someone so young.
Orlando is going to need bucketloads of resilience and a positive mindset as well as good hands if he is going to follow in the steps of his dad and Jets goalkeeper.
Duncan made a winning return in goals in the 2-1 triumph over the Mariners last round.
His recall ahead of Michael Weier, who was preferred in the opening five games, was a reward for hard work during the World Cup break.
"There is always going to be competition for places," Duncan said. "For me, it was about controlling what I can control, and that was trying to show the boss every day that I was the right man for the job.
"Michael did really well when he played.
"Over the [World Cup] break it has given me a chance to put some work in on the training paddock and in a few of the friendly games. I got the shout on the weekend to play and was very grateful for it."
It wasn't the first time Duncan has had to fight back to earn the No.1 spot.
In 2017-18, he played the opening seven rounds, before playing second fiddle to Glenn Moss for 10 matches. He was restored in goals for the run into the play-offs only to suffer an injury in the semi-final.
Then, after returning to the Jets following two seasons in Saudi Arabia, Duncan was installed as No.1 in 2021. He held the position for 12 rounds, before Lewis Italiano was given a shot for 10 games. Duncan played the final four rounds.
Weier finished last season as No.1, playing the final three games.
"You have to stay positive," Duncan said. "I am always watching other goalkeepers and speaking to the boss and [goalkeeping coach] Chris Bowling as well. Other boys at training. Whatever I can do to look to improve.
"You have to take confidence in what you are good at and look to improve the areas you are not good at.
"For me it was about keeping my head and working hard. It is not always easy. You have good days and bad days no matter if you are playing or not playing.
"Now I am a bit older, it is something you accept that happens in football. I just tried to respond the best way I can.
"It is about sticking to the process. That is something we stick to as a team and myself as an individual. I put in the work and follow the process and hopefully good things come from it."
Duncan became a dad in July and said having Orlando to go home too, provided balance.
"It is a good distraction, if you put it that way," Duncan said. "He puts a smile on my face if I have had a bad day at training. To go home and switch off is great. I'm loving being a dad.
"He has very good dexterity with his hands so who knows he might be a keeper."
Duncan is one of the better shot-stoppers in the league, but the way the Jets play requires different attributes from a keeper.
"We started this preseason with a big focus on certain things," Duncan said. "It was my role within that - playing a bit higher, being more involved with the ball, sweeping in behind when we are playing an aggressive high line."
Next for the Jets and Duncan are the Brisbane Roar at home on Friday night.
"Having not played for a while, it was good to get back into the swing of things and hopefully back it up again on Friday night," Duncan said.
"They have a lot of good players. Jay O'Shea makes a lot of things happen for them in the midfield. They have good attacking fullbacks and pacey boys up front. We will have to be at our best to control those players and hopefully keep a clean sheet."
