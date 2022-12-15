Newcastle Herald
Home/Sport/Football

Newcastle Jets goalkeeper Jack Duncan resumes his labour of gloves

By James Gardiner
December 15 2022 - 8:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Jack Duncan boasts that his sixth-month-old son Orlando has great dexterity for someone so young.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Football
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.