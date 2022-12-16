Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Court and Crime

Father, son admit roles in screwdriver stabbing of one-legged man

December 16 2022 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
INVESTIGATION: Crime scene officers examine blood splatter on a vehicle outside the property at Cliftleigh in March last year. Father and son Tony and Bradley Maybury pleaded guilty to their roles in the attack on Thursday.

A father and son have admitted to their roles in a bloody screwdriver stabbing at Cliftleigh last year that left a one-legged man in intensive care.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.