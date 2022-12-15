Newcastle Herald
Westpac Rescue Helicopter winches sick man from cruise ship off Hunter coast

Updated December 16 2022 - 8:39am, first published 8:30am
File picture

A man is in John Hunter Hospital in a serious but stable condition after he was collected from a cruise ship off the coast northeast of the Hunter.

