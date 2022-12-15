A man is in John Hunter Hospital in a serious but stable condition after he was collected from a cruise ship off the coast northeast of the Hunter.
NSW Ambulance tasked the Westpac Rescue Helicopter to the vessel about 30km from Seal Rocks, in deteriorating weather, to help a man in his 60s who was suffering from a medical episode on Thursday night.
The man was winched from the cruise ship and taken to hospital in a serious but stable condition.
