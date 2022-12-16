Ash Wilson is unlikely to make many, if any, personnel changes as Newcastle face back-to-back champions Melbourne Victory in the wake of a heavy round-four defeat.
The Jets coach remained positive despite the 5-1 rout at the hands of Melbourne City and confident leading into a busy two-week period in which Newcastle play four games.
But Wilson acknowledged they must make the most of their scoring opportunities, and there have been plenty.
"We had 19 shots to 13, 14 entries into the box ... there was a lot of people who had good games, so some of the changes wouldn't be significantly obvious to me at the moment," Wilson said.
"Everybody has still put a good foot forward. It's interesting to say that knowing what the scoreline was, but there was a lot of good to come out of it."
The Jets have made 132 penalty area entries this season, the most of any team.
But they had nothing to show for it against City, who remain unbeaten after three matches, and will need to be ruthless against a Victory side who appear to be finding form after a slow start.
"You look at the number of players in their team who have played for the Matildas, and they haven't been a premiership-winning side for two years in a row for nothing," Wilson said.
"They've played together a long time. They've got some good players. They're coming off the back of two wins. We're expecting them to be a very big challenge."
Their record against City was poor with no wins in 12 encounters.
It is not much better against Victory.
In 21 exchanges, the Jets have only won four times and have not taken a point from their round-five counterparts in almost five years.
Newcastle dropped to seventh on four points after the four-goal loss while Victory rose to fifth with six points, three outside the top four.
"The mindset is actually really good," Wilson said.
"They came off the field knowing that they'd taken it to City and probably created more chances and, on another day where a few less errors in our box and a little bit more patience and composure when we're attacking, it could have been easily a scoreline that resulted in us getting three points.
"They're motivated to move on from that and to make sure that they come away with the three points this week."
Right fullback Tessa Tamplin (leg) did not play the City game due to injury and has not been included in the squad for Sunday's game at Melbourne's AAMI Park.
Nineteen-year-old Leia Puxty started in her place, but was used at left-back with American Cannon Clough shifting across to the right.
Clough is one of 12 new faces for the Jets this season and said the group were determined to "bounce back" in their second Melbourne trip in as many outings.
"Nobody is OK with the result we had last weekend," Clough said. "But we are all very aware that we played some good football. We've just got to put goals away, stop goals and continue with the positive things."
Midfielders Murphy Agnew (groin) and Cassidy Davis (head knock) remain on track to play after being forced from the field against City due to injury.
In round-five action on Saturday, Wellington host Adelaide, Brisbane are at home to Western Sydney and City play Western United in a top-of-the-table clash. On Sunday, Perth take on Canberra.
