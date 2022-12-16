Newcastle Herald
Newcastle cricketers dominate Bush Blues squad for Australian Country Championships

Updated December 16 2022 - 1:22pm, first published 1:00pm
Newcastle leg-spinner Aaron Bills. Picture by Marina Neil

NSW COUNTRY champions Newcastle have dominated the Bush Blues squad for next month's national titles with four of the seven players selected poised to debut.

Josh Callinan

Josh Callinan

Sports Journalist, Newcastle Herald

My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.

