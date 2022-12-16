Wallsend and University arrive on Saturday knowing a result, one way or the other, isn't far away.
Hosts the Tigers need 30 runs and the Sea Dragons two wickets, both in search of first-innings points on day two of their eighth-round encounter at Wallsend Oval.
Wallsend will resume at 8-118 with University defending 147 made last weekend.
"I can't remember turning up for a game and so much being on the line in the first half-an-hour," Sea Dragons captain Josh Bennett told the Newcastle Herald.
"One way or another we will have a result pretty early on. But regardless of what happens first, there's a lot that can still happen afterwards because there's a lot of time left."
Bennett (4-32), named in the NSW Country squad on Friday, and new-ball partner Tom O'Neill (2-45) are poised to have first crack at Wallsend's unbeaten batsmen, including Cameron Burt (39 not out).
The pair shared four caught behinds, each taken by keeper Harry Scowen and featuring a leg-side dive to dismiss Nathan Price (19), leaving Wallsend 4-32.
A second flurry of wickets late on day one, a collapse of 3-12, helped Uni set up a grandstand finish.
"We need two wickets and they need 30 runs so the game is on a knife's edge," Bennett said.
University's top order all made starts, between 16 and 38, but eventually lost 8-31 to close out their innings.
Jacob Page (4-44) was the pick of Wallsend's bowlers.
The Tigers, fresh off a one-wicket win last outing, sit second on the Newcastle District Cricket Association ladder with 38 points while University are fifth on 24.
Fourth-placed City (27) need just 15 runs with five wickets in hand to pass Toronto's 126 at No.1 Sportsground on Saturday.
"City just keep winning so we need to just keep winning to make sure we stay in touch," Bennett said.
"And with six points almost wrapped up for them, possibly 10 up for grabs, it adds more motivation for us to get the job done on Saturday."
Third-ranked Wests (35) are "definitely not home" against Charlestown (23) according to skipper James King, who scored a century to steer the Rosellas from 5-33 to 267 at Harker Oval last weekend.
King was originally pencilled in to bat No.4, but came in three spots lower.
"I needed to get my phone fixed and when I got back, which was only 20 past 11, we were already four down," King said.
Charlestown are 0-2 in reply.
Elsewhere, Belmont captain Luke Muddle will attempt to overcome an ankle injury as the hosts eye Hamilton-Wickham's imposing 7-364 at Cahill Oval.
Undefeated leaders Stockton (2-47) require 170 runs while equal-last Cardiff-Boolaroo (216) need eight wickets at Pasterfield Sports Complex.
Merewether (1-32) visit Waratah-Mayfield (238).
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald.
