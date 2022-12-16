Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News
Comment

Crime files with John Ure: contrasting cases of boys who committed crimes and where they ended up

By John Ure
December 17 2022 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John Ure contrasts two cases of boys committing crimes.

Why do people commit crime? Why do some people become "career" criminals? Why do some feel that they have a right or feel the need to take the property of others? Why do some people feel that they need to use violence against others to achieve their objectives, whether those aims are material goods or money (armed robberies, home invasions), control (domestic violence), revenge for a real or imagined slight, or simply to inflict pain or injury?

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.