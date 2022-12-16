Daniel Collins keen to take next step in national ironman series

At 26 and coming off his best campaign, Daniel Collins wants to turn consistency into a breakthrough podium finish on the national ironman series this summer.
The Redhead ironman will race in rounds one and two this weekend at Manly, where strong swell and winds are expected. The weather could prove a bonus for Collins, who was a career-best fourth in the six-round series last summer after finishing with a fifth in the final race in wild conditions.
The result gave Collins, who has been on the series since 2017, automatic requalification for the second consecutive year. In previous summers, Collins has had to win his spot back at the trials.
After further cementing his place as an established competitor on the series in 2020-21, Collins wants to go a step further.
"Last year I had a really consistent series," Collins said. "I ended up fourth overall but I didn't really have any standout results, it was more the consistency that got me there, so this season I'd love to keep that consistency but also really challenge to get on the podium in a round or a couple of rounds.
"Moving forward, obviously the consistency is really good but to really top off one of these races would be really nice.
"I think at this level everyone is really strong across pretty well all three disciplines, so I think it's really just about executing as close to a perfect race as you can.
"You've got to try not to make any mistakes and make the right decisions at the right times, and hope, I guess, a little bit of luck goes your way as well.
"The forecast this weekend looks like we might see some waves and wind as well. In our sport anything can happen and plenty of luck can come into play, so it's just trying to execute races as close to perfect as you can and hopefully you come up with the results."
A lifeguard, Collins sustained a grade two medial collateral ligament tear in his knee at work after last summer's series, which curtailed his hopes at the Australian titles.
He has raced just once since, in the opening round of the Summer of Surf at Woolgoolga, but he said he was happy with his preparations for Manly.
"The state titles ended up getting cancelled due to weather, and I would have missed them anyway," he said of his injury. "Then I ended up going to Aussies but I was still in the recovery stage, so I didn't race super seriously. I had some downtime over the winter and this is really first-up for me coming back.
"Obviously the years are starting to stack up now and I know what I need to do and what I need to feel like at different points throughout the year.
"Training has been going pretty good and I feel pretty good coming into the series. It's always exciting to get back on the line."
The ironman and ironwoman Series will be broadcast live on SBS and Fox Sports this summer. Competition at Manly is between 12.30pm and 2.30pm Saturday and Sunday.
Rounds three and four are at Maroubra Beach on January 14-15. Rounds five and six on February 4-5 Kurrawa Beach.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
