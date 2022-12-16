Trainer Jorja Howard counting on clear running for Two Shades in maiden final

Keinbah trainer Jorja Howard is hoping for better luck in running for Two Shades when he contests the $10,000-to-the-winner Christmas Maiden Chase Final at Wentworth Park on Saturday night.
Two Shades was third from box four in his race debut at the track on December 7 in a heat of the series and he again has the blue rug for the decider. He was beaten almost five lengths in the heat but made up ground late after copping a check when going for a rails run coming out of the back straight.
Michael Hardman-trained Zipping Mahalia in box one looks the likely winner after a sharp heat win but Howard was hopeful of Two Shades grabbing a cheque.
"The one is the quickest and will be the hardest to beat," Howard said.
"The two is a little slow early and the three will go straight right, so we've just got to try to sit behind the one and hope for the best. Mine doesn't have much box speed so he won't be worried by the three, so it will probably be the same as last week.
"He's a railer and he's got a very good run-home time and he'll probably be more of a 600m dog later on."
Howard's mother, Natina, has Zipper Rogue racing for the same prizemoney in the masters event to close the program.
"Jabeni is hardest to beat there but this dog has ability and just needs clear running," Jorja said.
The Howards had a winner on Wednesday night when Tiny Hands Johns, trained by Jorja's father Robert, went back-to-back at Wentworth Park.
The Gardens host a 12-race card on Saturday from 7.16pm.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
