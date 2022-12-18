Hey Australia, listen up, we need to talk

One of the joys of the Christmas holidays is the chance to have a good long talk with loved ones, especially those we haven't seen for a bit, COVID-19 and all.
At other times of the year, though, the invitation for a long talk with a partner, relative or friend might be daunting, a signal that a problem needs confronting. Certainly, a request from your boss for a long talk would have you nervous as you juggle thoughts, wondering what it could be about.
In the end, however, be it with family, friend or work, a long talk generates a reset, it sorts misconceptions, clears the air, sets the way forward.
It's true for politics too. Informed, lively, provocative, long talks are essential to enduring democracies. Three years of pandemic show the resilience of Medicare and our public health system. Yet it took contested debates across the 1970s and early 1980s before the Hawke Labor government delivered our national public health system. Medicare has been treasured ever since. Likewise, access to abortion, equal pay, same-sex marriage, gun laws, protection of the environment, childcare, these all followed long talks. Crucial were the conversations of ordinary folk, not just politicians and the elite, in lunchrooms, cafes, parks, over the fence, across kitchen tables.
But more recently our national conversation has been scattered, untargeted, unproductive.
Dealing with COVID-19 overwhelmed other national issues, while the lack of prime ministerial leadership and widespread government incompetence saw the substance of political debate at historical lows. Fortunately, good science and our public health system have given a path out of the pandemic, and the ballot box has delivered a new government. The air is fresher.
At this end of 2022, two long talks are underway across the nation. Twelve months ago they were as unlikely as a white Christmas.
At this end of 2022, then, two long talks are underway across the nation. Twelve months ago they were as unlikely as a white Christmas.
One is climate change, the other is Indigenous rights.
I think it is reassuring that we now have widespread community acceptance of the science of climate change. The election campaign on May 21 saw climate change mitigation a top-of-the-pile issue for Labor, the Greens and teal independents. Even the Coalition parties committed to net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. The election result gave Labor a mandate to start the gruelling journey to de-carbonise our economy.
The long talk continues.
Misconceptions are being sorted, the air is clearing, a way forward is being plotted. There are wicked problems, barriers, push-backs, sure. Labor MPs in coal seats are slow in dragging their seats forward. But they will, they have no choice, this long talk is well and truly underway.
Then there is the long talk about Indigenous rights in Australia. Sadly, though, this talk is frustrated by a big first hurdle, the matter of recognition. Just as there were deniers about climate change, so too there remains in Australia push-back over recognising the first peoples of Australia as the original occupants of this continent, the rightful owners, with a complex society, rich cultures, and with rules and customs that British colonisers could never understand let alone match.
On May 26, 2017, Aboriginal people sent a letter to all Australians asking for a good long talk. The invitation is called the Uluru Statement from the Heart and it was written by the First Nations National Constitutional Convention, which had been meeting at Uluru. It has taken five years for a government in Australia to take the invitation seriously.
Now a new Prime Minister, Anthony Albanese, and his minister for Indigenous Australians, Linda Burney, have laid the table for a conversation about recognition. They have promised a referendum, probably next year, to establish a voice to parliament for Indigenous people. Success in the referendum, on its own, will be largely symbolic, sure, but it will clear the air, like good long talks should. Afterwards, there will be much to do, but there will be goodwill, respect, hope.
There are other national issues needing good long talks. For now, though, sorting actions to address climate change and Indigenous recognition are a plate full.
Lean forward into these conversations. They are the great conversations of our time.
And, certainly, ones that need blessing by the goodwill of Christmas.
My best wishes to you all.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.