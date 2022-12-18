Newcastle Herald
Home/Comment/Columnists
Opinion

Hey Australia, listen up, we need a good long talk

By Phillip O'Neill
December 19 2022 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hey Australia, listen up, we need to talk

One of the joys of the Christmas holidays is the chance to have a good long talk with loved ones, especially those we haven't seen for a bit, COVID-19 and all.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Columnists
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.