Four companies shortlisted ahead of tenders being called for construction of $40 million Newcastle Art Gallery expansion

Updated December 16 2022 - 5:01pm, first published 4:30pm
Gallery foundation chair Suzie Galwey, Newcastle MP Sharon Claydon, lord mayor Nuatali Nelmes and gallery society president Prue Viggers. Picture by Simone De Peak

Four companies have been shortlisted for construction of Newcastle Art Gallery's $40 million expansion, City of Newcastle says.

Local News

