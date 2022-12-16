Driver Blake Hughes has ton in his sights at Newcastle

Cessnock reinsman Blake Hughes' renewed push for a century of winners in the season heads to Newcastle on Saturday night with a full book of drives.
Hughes scored a treble of winners at Tamworth on Thursday to move to 97 for the year and 299 in his career.
"Before yesterday I had six meetings to get six winners, but I ticked a few off yesterday which was all right," Hughes said on Friday.
Bevan Pringle-trained Mustang Milly (race three) and Clayton Harmey's Portalegre (four) look the best of Hughes' drives at Newcastle.
"Mustang Milly should be a good hope and Portalegre is always thereabouts and hasn't had much luck for a while," he said. "He's got gate two and the gate speed to be where he wants to be.
"Paytons Rock [race six] always races the same and does its job. He'll just need a bit of luck there.
"Daniel Boom [race one] is not a bad horse but he's just drawn a little bit tricky. Big Shadow out of one probably makes it difficult for him, but he's got gate speed if he wants to use it.
"Allfourbeers in the last was probably half a hope. He goes good."
The feature race is the $19,992 Goozdolphin Racing Maiden Muster Final, where Mister Jones looks hard to beat after a super heat win.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
