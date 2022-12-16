Newcastle Herald
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Driver Blake Hughes has ton in his sights at Newcastle

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
December 17 2022 - 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Blake Hughes

Cessnock reinsman Blake Hughes' renewed push for a century of winners in the season heads to Newcastle on Saturday night with a full book of drives.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Craig Kerry

Craig Kerry

Sports reporter, Newcastle Herald

Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.