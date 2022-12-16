Newcastle Herald
Edge Of Reward ready to deliver for trainer Nathan Doyle at Newcastle

By Gary Harley
December 16 2022 - 1:30pm
Lee Magorrian will ride Edge Of Reward for Newcastle trainer Nathan Doyle on Saturday. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

Former Victorian four-year-old Edge Of Reward, runner-up in all four starts for Newcastle trainer Nathan Doyle, is set to break through in the provincial maiden plate (1350m) on the Beaumont track on Saturday.

