Edge Of Reward ready to deliver for trainer Nathan Doyle at Newcastle

Former Victorian four-year-old Edge Of Reward, runner-up in all four starts for Newcastle trainer Nathan Doyle, is set to break through in the provincial maiden plate (1350m) on the Beaumont track on Saturday.
The lightly raced gelding has been placed in six of his eight starts. Cindy Alderson trained him in Victoria, where he was placed at Cranborne and Pakenham.
He started favourite in three of his Newcastle starts and was second elect in the other. Last start at Wyong, Edge Of Reward was run down late carrying 60 kilograms. On October 29 it took boom Irish import Wrathful the length of the Newcastle straight to catch him in the shadows of the post. He races well on firm tracks, has the rails barrier and regular rider Lee Magorrian.
Doyle prepared the second most winners of any Newcastle trainer, behind Kris Lees, last season and he has 23 this campaign.
He has taken over the training of Lady Fraulein, which resumes in the fillies and mares handicap (1200m) where she will be hard to beat. Formally with the Maher-Eustace stable, where she was placed in three of five starts, Lady Fraulein was narrowly beaten in a recent Newcastle trial. She can race on the speed but came from well back when runner-up at Goulburn and Gosford in the winter. Koby Jennings will ride.
Lees-trained French Marine kicks off his campaign in the benchmark 68 handicap (1150m). He faces a difficult task with 61.5kg and gate 14 but he has sound credentials. He was a $61 chance when beaten a third of a length by stablemate Kinloch and Kiss Sum in the Provincial Midway Championships Final at Randwick in April. On May 28 the five-year-old was a close third at Randwick behind Cotehele. He has a good fresh record and in-form Aaron Bullock aboard.
The Gerald Ryan and Sterling Alexiou training partnership has two good chances in the final event, the Christmas Cup (1250m). Banana Queen and Mihocek will represent the Rosehill stable, and both resume with impressive trials under their belt.
Banana Queen looked good in coming from way back to win a Rosehill trial under a hold.
Mihocek has drawn wide but has blinkers for the first time and finished off nicely in a recent trial. The Beaumont track will also host the annual Boxing Day race day which always attracts a huge crowd.
