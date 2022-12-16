Edge Of Reward ready to deliver for trainer Nathan Doyle at Newcastle

He has taken over the training of Lady Fraulein, which resumes in the fillies and mares handicap (1200m) where she will be hard to beat. Formally with the Maher-Eustace stable, where she was placed in three of five starts, Lady Fraulein was narrowly beaten in a recent Newcastle trial. She can race on the speed but came from well back when runner-up at Goulburn and Gosford in the winter. Koby Jennings will ride.