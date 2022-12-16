The Hunter Wildfires sign off on the first half of their preseason with a session at Bar Beach on Saturday and coach Scott Coleman couldn't be happier with preparations for the 2023 Shute Shield campaign.
Breakaway Donny Freeman, who was third in the Catchpole Medal, is fitter than this time last season.
Halfback Nick Murray has put on four kilograms of muscle. Hooker Phil Bradford's GPS numbers are through the roof. Nick Dobson has been well ahead of the other front-rowers in fitness drills. The list goes on.
"The professionalism and attitude of the players is a massive step up from where we were last year," Coleman said. "We are as fit and we have a heap more rugby content in. I am pretty happy.
"Donny, Andrew Tuala and Phil have trained the house down. It is the best preseason Dobbo has done. Ngarhue Jones was having a massive off-season, then he got a small stress fracture in his foot. He will be ready to go again in January. Tueiti Asi has been amazing and lost 10 kilograms."
The most pleasing aspect for Coleman is that much of the work has been player driven.
"The leaders are setting the standard," Coleman said. "Most of them are in their second or third year at the club. Rob Puli'uvea was brand new last season and didn't get announced as captain until February. Donny was new. He and Connor Winchester were awesome from day one, but they were still fitting in. Now they are leaders and driving good standards. Andrew Tuala has spoken to the group about what it takes to be a professional. He is still very ambitious and wants to make the Samoan squad for the World Cup."
The Wildfires won nine games and missed out on the play-offs by two bonus points last season.
Tuala, who played the final four games after returning from Major League Rugby in the USA, will play the whole 2023 campaign.
Strike centre Alex Pohla has moved up from grand finalists Gordon, Taulogo Lalaga has returned after a couple of seasons in Perth and Coleman hopes to sign another lock, No.8 and outside back.
Utility back Nate de Thierry and centre Nafi Tuitavake are back after missing most of last season with injury.
"The squad has a program to follow over the three-week break," Coleman said. "The first two weeks back will be loading and from week three it will be flat out. We have nine weeks before hosting Manly in round one."
The Wildfires will play trials against Warringah (March 4) in Singleton and West Harbour (March 11) at Maitland before a three-way hit out against Bond University and Canberra club Gungahlin at St John Oval on March 18.
Among many initiatives for next season, the Wildfires have locked in two twilight games, with first grade kicking off at 6pm.
