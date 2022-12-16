"The leaders are setting the standard," Coleman said. "Most of them are in their second or third year at the club. Rob Puli'uvea was brand new last season and didn't get announced as captain until February. Donny was new. He and Connor Winchester were awesome from day one, but they were still fitting in. Now they are leaders and driving good standards. Andrew Tuala has spoken to the group about what it takes to be a professional. He is still very ambitious and wants to make the Samoan squad for the World Cup."