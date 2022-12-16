Cameron Crockett trio look for touch of class in Highway Handicap

Scone trainer Cameron Crockett is counting on the class of the jockeys on his three hopes in Saturday's Highway Handicap at Randwick after a luckless run at the barrier draw.
Crockett has Super Extreme ($4.80 with Bet365), Indicative ($7.50) and Titration ($12) prominent in the market for the 1400m class two handicap despite them drawing gates 19, 15 and 16 respectively of 21 in what will become a 15-horse field.
In Crockett's favour, though, is the experience and class of hoops James McDonald (Super Extreme), Kerrin McEvoy (Indicative) and Jason Collett (Titration).
"I was a little disheartened by the draw," Crockett said.
"I thought when we accepted that at least one of them is going to draw well, and I thought all three were winning chances from a low draw, but it's going to be difficult.
"But I've got three good riders, so I won't be giving them too many instructions. I'll just be telling them about each horse and let them work it out from there.
"I think they are all pretty even, but it's just a matter of who's going to get the right run from the barrier - if any do."
Four-year-old Super Extreme, a winner once in seven starts, is deep into his preparation and was two lengths away in fourth last start in a 1400m class 3 Highway at Kembla on November 19.
Indicative, another four-year-old, also has one win and that came when second-up at Gunnedah in May. He is second-up again on Saturday, after a 10th at Mudgee over 1200m two weeks ago. Titration, a five-year-old, was a close second last start in the same Mudgee race.
"Super Extreme has got back at his last three starts because he's drawn wide gates every time, so he'll go back," Crockett said.
"I'll probably try and roll forward with Indicative, which might be tricky. Even though there's not a lot of speed on paper, they always tend to go a bit quick in the Highways. That's his only option because he can't go back, he's got to be thereabouts.
"Titration, we were hoping to settle midfield because he can overrace. But when you look at the speed map, he's probably going to be up on the pace, if he jumps and puts himself there, he might get caught wide. Ideally we can go back, but I won't give the riders any specific instructions.
"The only reason I'm taking all three is because it's a Highway and it's probably not one of the hardest Highways I've ever seen, so I think they still deserve a crack."
Crockett also has Constant Flight, a last start winner at Mudgee over 1200m, stepping up in a 1400m open handicap on the program after scratching out of the 1200m benchmark 88 handicap.
He faces the likes of Cotehele, Amish Boy and Coal Crusher in the open event.
"He's got less weight and he's probably ready for 1400 third up," he said of the decision.
"His best run for me was in a Tamworth Cup when he ran second and they ran a national 1400m record.
"I think he's well over the odds [$51]. He can do it at both ends that horse so that's why I'm not not shying away from a decent race.
"He has good ability and he tries really hard. It will be a big test but I'd be disappointed if he didn't run well."
At Eagle Farm, Newcastle trainer Kris Lees will chase the listed Lough Neagh Stakes (1400m) with Ucalledit, which was a $3.20 equal favourite on Friday.
Ucalledit has been on a tear in Queensland, winning three of his past four starts and finishing second in the other.
Animate was also in the race from the Lees-Australian Bloodstock combination but he was scratched.
MORE IN SPORT:
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Newcastle Herald website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.