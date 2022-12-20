Newcastle Herald
Letters, December 20 2022: A-League pitch invasion spoils a family pastime

By Letters to the Editor
Updated December 20 2022 - 2:37pm, first published 2:30pm
Goalkeeper Tom Glover was left bloodied after a pitch invasion in the Melbourne derby on Saturday night. Picture by Getty

WHAT'S happening, Australia? What happened to the days where you and your family could go and enjoy watching sport in safe surroundings, hearing the sounds of cheering not jeering, of high fives and Mexican waves not flares, streakers and pitch invasions? Hoods and politics have marked and spoiled a once favourite Australian pastime, unfortunately certain sports have brought this enjoyable time to an end.

