Newcastle Herald
Home/Our Newcastle/Food

DRINKS REVIEW: Greenall's Black Cherry Gin; Rover Henty Street Ale, Hawkers Beer; De Bortoli 2022 Tiamo Fiano; Calabria 2021 Three Bridges Chardonnay

December 16 2022 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DRINKS REVIEW: Greenall's Black Cherry Gin traditional, yet different

CHERRY-O CHAPS

Greenall's Black Cherry Gin

$43 (700ml)

Deb Richards

Cherries are the tree-toppers of Christmas. Sadly, inflation will no doubt squeeze these juicy jewells out of many a festive fruit bowl. But there's always the liquor cabinet. I started yearning for these flavour bombs the other night while watching a TV repeat of Nigella's Christmas series, where she whips up a cherries jubilee in between walking through a wintry wood. Like Nigella, Greenall's Black Cherry Gin is as British as a forage through a wild hedge, but without the prickles in your tweed knickerbockers. This gin's a smooth operator from the get-go. Opening the bottle I was initially taken to Italy by an aroma redolent of Fabbri Amarena Wild Cherries in Syrup. However, Royal Britannia prevails when it's mixed, as suggested, with tonic and festooned with lemon. It glows soft pink, but its bitter edge will require nothing less than a stiff upper lip while sipping. It's a bit different, yet rooted in tradition. Like the Queen's Christmas message, but with a King.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Food
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.