DRINKS REVIEW: Greenall's Black Cherry Gin traditional, yet different

Cherries are the tree-toppers of Christmas. Sadly, inflation will no doubt squeeze these juicy jewells out of many a festive fruit bowl. But there's always the liquor cabinet. I started yearning for these flavour bombs the other night while watching a TV repeat of Nigella's Christmas series, where she whips up a cherries jubilee in between walking through a wintry wood. Like Nigella, Greenall's Black Cherry Gin is as British as a forage through a wild hedge, but without the prickles in your tweed knickerbockers. This gin's a smooth operator from the get-go. Opening the bottle I was initially taken to Italy by an aroma redolent of Fabbri Amarena Wild Cherries in Syrup. However, Royal Britannia prevails when it's mixed, as suggested, with tonic and festooned with lemon. It glows soft pink, but its bitter edge will require nothing less than a stiff upper lip while sipping. It's a bit different, yet rooted in tradition. Like the Queen's Christmas message, but with a King.
Rover Henty Street Ale, Hawkers Beer, Reservoir VIC
4.3%
$18 (six pack)
Matt Carr
YOU could be forgiven for thinking Rover's a brewery, but it's actually an imprint of Victorian outfit Hawkers. With a simple and distinct golden can design that harks back to the apparent graphic design golden days for alcohol packaging that make the likes of KB Lager nostalgia fodder, your expectations are laid up for a no-nonsense ale. In some ways, that's exactly what you get. There's a breath of hops over a caramel malt just crisp enough to chase a sweat off your brow. There's no high-wire act here, just an honest beer in the Australian mold. That's not as easy as it sounds. The best dogs aren't always the Lassies. Sometimes they're the loyal ones who turn up when you need a physical presence, or make themselves scarce when you don't. Rover might not light up message boards through some experimental hop or technologic process that makes beer's four elements turn into Captain Planet. But it'll satisfy your palate reliably, and probably get your less discerning mates to stop calling you a craft beer boffin at the same time.
THIS chirpy white from the Italian-origin Italian fiano grape is one of today's two brands with parallel backgrounds. De Bortoli was founded at Griffith in 1928 by an Italian farm boy who came to Australia with a few coins in his pocket and all his possessions in a tote bag. Today it is our eighth biggest winemaker and, like the Calabria family group, has grown far beyond its NSW Riverina birthplace. It has a powerhouse Yarra Valley arm, run by chief winemaker Steve Webber and his wife Leanne De Bortoli, making wines from the Yarra, King Valley, Heathcote and Rutherglen. It also has Hunter Pokolbin vineyards, a winery and a cellar door. This Tiamo, it's Italian for "I love", is a Rutherglen-King Valley blend with green-tinted straw-hues, jasmine scents and zingy gooseberry front-palate flavour. The middle has pear, kiwifruit, lime zest and subtle cashew oak and the finish shows slatey acid. It's at shop.debortoli.com.au, cellar doors and wine stores and drink now with pizza.
FRANCESCO Calabria migrated to Griffith in 1929, leaving his family in Italy. He worked as a farmhand to earn enough for wife Elisabetta and the first of their nine children to join him in 1934. He set up a fruit farm and then made low-cost, bulk wine for a clientele of fellow Italian settlers and Griffith townsfolk. In 1948 Calabria focused fully on wine and in 2015, under CEO Bill Calabria, took a quantum leap in buying 37 hectares of Barossa vineyards. In 2021 it acquired the Deakin Estate, La La Land and Azahara brands and later that year made a $32.25 million buy of McWilliam's Wines. That brought top-rank, multi-varietal, multi-region status - attested in this bright lemon-hued, mango-scented Tumbarumba white. It has vibrant nectarine front-palate flavour, nashi pear, lemon curd, brioche and mocha oak on the middle and a finish of flinty acid. At calabriawines.com.au and cellars at Brayne Road, Griffith, and Tanunda in the Barossa. Great with tapas and cellar four years.
