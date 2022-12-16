DRINKS REVIEW: Greenall's Black Cherry Gin traditional, yet different

YOU could be forgiven for thinking Rover's a brewery, but it's actually an imprint of Victorian outfit Hawkers. With a simple and distinct golden can design that harks back to the apparent graphic design golden days for alcohol packaging that make the likes of KB Lager nostalgia fodder, your expectations are laid up for a no-nonsense ale. In some ways, that's exactly what you get. There's a breath of hops over a caramel malt just crisp enough to chase a sweat off your brow. There's no high-wire act here, just an honest beer in the Australian mold. That's not as easy as it sounds. The best dogs aren't always the Lassies. Sometimes they're the loyal ones who turn up when you need a physical presence, or make themselves scarce when you don't. Rover might not light up message boards through some experimental hop or technologic process that makes beer's four elements turn into Captain Planet. But it'll satisfy your palate reliably, and probably get your less discerning mates to stop calling you a craft beer boffin at the same time.