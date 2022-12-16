Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News
Have Your Say

Random breath testing and mandatory seat belts have made Australian roads much safer, but some 20 nations have a lower road toll than Australia

By Editorial
December 17 2022 - 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Inspector Mick Buko at a Newcastle RBT station on Griffiths Road, Hamilton, yesterday. Picture by Peter Lorimer

TWO developments above all have reduced our road toll.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.