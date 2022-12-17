Sporting Declaration: Football Australia's grand scheme highlights their parlous position

THE late Kerry Packer famously declared "there's a little bit of the whore in all of us" as he attempted to broker a deal to broadcast Test cricket in this country, way back in 1977.
Packer's base logic failed to impress the Australian Cricket Board officials he faced across the boardroom table, and stubbornly they refused to get into bed with him for the next two years.
Eventually, however, after an unprecedented stand-off known as World Series Cricket, Packer had his wicked way with the ACB, in so doing perhaps reaffirming his own theory.
While the ACB at least played hard to get, it would appear that Football Australia officials have rolled over all too eagerly in their lust for an easy buck, after this week's revelations that the next three A-League grand finals will be played in Sydney.
FA have been rightfully lambasted from all angles after a decision that will reportedly earn them $12 million, guaranteed by Destination NSW, but which is set to spark game-day protests from an outraged fan base.
It's been a PR disaster of "Robo-debt" proportions for FA, a spectacular own goal that has obliterated the feelgood factor still lingering after the Socceroos' World Cup heroics.
Fans based interstate are entitled to feel they have been treated with contempt.
Their NSW counterparts have been no less furious, while club executives and players have also vented publicly.
From what I can ascertain, the condemnation has been pretty close to unanimous.
"This is a unique opportunity to build a tradition for football fans," was the positive spin from embattled Australian Professional Leagues (APL) CEO Danny Townsend.
"When you think about a cup final in England, you think about the trip to Wembley, and we want fans in Australia to look forward to the A-League finals in the same way."
That rationale is so flawed it's embarrassing.
Wembley has been the home of football in England for 150 years, just as the MCG is the rightful venue for the AFL grand final and Sydney should always host the NRL decider.
The A-League's great point of difference for its relatively brief 17-year existence has been the egalitarian concept of awarding hosting rights for the grand final to the top qualifying team.
Newcastle Jets fans will remember, presumably with mixed emotions, the tangible buzz around town five years ago, when Ernie Merrick's entertainers secured home-ground advantage for the defining game of the season, only to lose 1-0 to Melbourne Victory in controversial circumstances.
That's the beauty of a travelling road show. It's an opportunity to spread the gospel, potentially in a different city each year, as well as ensuring a capacity crowd and parochial atmosphere for the season showpiece.
Now, inexplicably, we have a scenario whereby two far-flung teams could be playing for the trophy in a sparsely populated Sydney stadium.
As Perth Glory chairman Tony Sage said this week: "The fans of Perth, Brisbane, Adelaide and Wellington are obviously the worst hit. It's going to cost someone from Perth $3000 with accommodation and airfares to get to a grand final and that's the minimum cost. If a family of four want to go, that's $12,000 or $13,000."
As relentless and united as the backlash has been, I've always been a subscriber to the theory that there are at least two sides to every story.
And in this case, perhaps the powers-that-be at FA deserve a touch of sympathy.
In an ideal world, FA would surely have had little interest in the 30 pieces of silver on offer. But soccer in this country is far removed from the ideal world.
A-League crowds have been decimated in the past two seasons by COVID, but even before the pandemic, attendances were on the decline. The five-year broadcasting deal struck last season is reportedly worth $200 million, a pittance compared to the billion-dollar bonanzas the NRL and AFL negotiated.
A-League club owners have been bleeding money.
Not only have their own clubs been under financial stress, but for the past two years they have been forced to bankroll the Newcastle Jets.
As Paul Lederer, the businessman who owns Western Sydney Wanderers and is chairman of the APL, said this week: "The commercial reality for football in this country is still precarious ... this grand final agreement creates a necessary step towards ensuring our game has a sustainable future."
Desperate times call for desperate measures.
Anyone hoping that the Socceroos' impressive World Cup performance could somehow prove a catalyst for the game Down Under needs to get a grip on reality.
As was the case in 2006, after a brief spike in national pride, Australia's sporting landscape soon reverted to the status quo, and the so-called "sleeping giant" dozed back off.
Returning to Packer's aforementioned analogy, the world's oldest profession is no level playing field.
Top-dollar bordellos cater for those with expensive tastes. Meanwhile, those less fortunate ply their trade on street corners, trying to earn a tawdry crust.
Unfortunately for FA officials, when you sell your soul, you can't expect too much respect the next morning.
