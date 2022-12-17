Newcastle Herald
Sporting Declaration: Football Australia's grand scheme highlights their parlous position

By Robert Dillon
December 18 2022 - 7:00am
Newcastle Jets fans have expressed their disappointment about the decision to stage the next three A-League grand finals in Sydney. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

THE late Kerry Packer famously declared "there's a little bit of the whore in all of us" as he attempted to broker a deal to broadcast Test cricket in this country, way back in 1977.

