Newcastle Herald

Random breath testing and mandatory seat belts have made Australian roads much safer, but some 20 nations have a lower road toll than Australia

By Editorial
December 16 2022 - 8:13pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Inspector Mick Buko at a Newcastle RBT station on Griffiths Road, Hamilton, yesterday. Picture by Peter Lorimer

TWO developments above all have reduced our road toll.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.