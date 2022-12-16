A WOMAN is in a serious condition in hospital after she was allegedly stabbed in the neck during a horror fight at Hamilton South.
Three people have been charged and remain behind bars after the alleged assault on December 11.
When Newcastle City Police Area Command officers arrived in Hassall Street about 11pm, they were told two men and two women had allegedly come to blows when a 35-year-old woman was stabbed in the neck and a 46-year-old man suffered a laceration to his hand.
The injured pair drove to the Mater Hospital before the woman was taken to John Hunter Hospital in a critical condition, where her situation remains serious but stable.
A 36-year-old woman also suffered serious head injuries and a 38-year-old man ended up with a fractured arm.
They were treated at the scene by NSW Ambulance paramedics before also being taken to John Hunter Hospital in a stable condition.
Police established a crime scene and began investigating the circumstances around the incident.
As a result of police inquiries, the two men and the 36-year-old woman were arrested and charged with wound with intent to cause grievous bodily harm; armed with intent to commit indictable offence and affray.
All three were refused bail and will face Newcastle Local Court in February, next year.
IN THE NEWS:
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Newcastle Herald website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.
Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.