POLICE have made a public appeal for information after a tragic bicycle crash on the Fernleigh Track robbed 85-year-old Greg Hood of the ability to walk.
Mr Hood has a long journey to recovery ahead after he suffered a fractured spine, 11 cracked ribs, and punctured lungs when he was allegedly run off the track near Redhead about 11am on Wednesday.
When emergency services arrived about 11:20am, they found Mr Hood had been seriously injured after being thrown from his bike during an alleged collision with two riders going in the opposite direction, believed to have been riding either e-scooters or motorbikes.
Lake Macquarie Police District officers allege the two men, who were wearing dark, long clothing, fled the scene after the crash.
Bystanders rushed to Mr Hood's aid before NSW Ambulance paramedics arrived, when he was taken to John Hunter Hospital in a serious condition.
It was later discovered the great-grandfather from Charlestown had suffered spinal injuries and paralysis, a devastating blow according to his wife Wendy who said he lived an active lifestyle and loved to ride his bike at least four times a week.
As the investigation into the crash continues, police have appealed for anyone who witnessed the crash or the circumstances leading up to the impact to come forward.
Officers are especially interested in talking to anyone with CCTV or dashcam vision from the area around Geraldton Drive, Redhead.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.
