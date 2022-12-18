Newcastle Herald
Editorial: Queensland police shooting proves conspiracy theories aren't harmless

By Editorial
December 19 2022 - 8:30am
Slain police Constables Matthew Arnold and Rachel McCrow.

Most of us are used to thinking of the believers in bizarre conspiracies as harmless. They believe some weird things which are literally incredible to the rest of us. They may leave us irritated or vaguely amused, but the terrible events in Queensland should make us think again.

