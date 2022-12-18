Social media companies are very resistant to the idea that they should be held responsible for what they publish. The difficulty of course, is the vast complexity of the task, the myriad of dark net and other sites that deliberately make it difficult to trace and hold them accountable. If a television company, in contrast, broadcasts live a speech which libels someone, the broadcaster is responsible for that content. It is not a defence against a case of defamation to say that the broadcaster was only broadcasting someone else's views. The government ought to review the law as it affects social media companies. If they knew that the crazy views expressed on their sites had consequences for their bottom line, they might reform their attitude to propagating vile falsity.