JAKE Robinson led the way with four goals but it wasn't enough for the Hunter Hurricanes to advance to Sydney Super League's top four.
In the absence of several regulars, including Australian representative Keenan Marsden, Robinson stood tall but the Balmain Tigers ultimately prevailed 12-5 in Friday night's quarter-final at Auburn Ruth Everuss Aquatic Centre.
Lucas Mackaway also found the back of the net for the Hurricanes, who claimed a bronze medal from the same competition last year.
Ciaran James scored a hat-trick for Balmain while former Hunter trio Gordon Marshall, Dan Lawrence and Mitch Robinson split five goals between them.
Mitch Marsden, Corey Allan, Sam Bloomfield and Andrew Dunford didn't play for the Hurricanes.
Hunter's Jack Hawkins recently helped NSW win the under-19 national title.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald.
