Cardiff-Boolaroo had been knocking on the door of a win for a while now.
Already this season they've had three 200-plus totals chased down in the closing overs and a last-ball tie, but just hadn't managed to get across the line.
That all changed on Saturday when equal-bottom CBs upset Stockton, defending premiers and previously undefeated competition leaders, by 71 runs at Pasterfield Sports Complex.
With 216 on the board and the visitors resuming at 2-47, CBs took the required eight wickets for just 98 as Stockton were dismissed for 145.
"A really good result and we're really happy," CBs captain Jay Sneddon said.
"Definitely not every day you knock off first and they just had three players selected in the NSW Country side, so all that makes the win even better."
Sneddon returned the best figures of 3-46 from 15 overs, bowling Nathan Hudson (29) and Dylan Robertson (0) in quick succession to have Stockton 6-106.
Nicholas Hart (2-34) followed with his own back-to-back wickets, Adrian Chad (18) and Sam Jenkinson (0), to put the hosts on top at 8-114.
Daniel Williams (2-31), Kallum Garbett (1-0) and Hayden Clancy (1-24) all contributed for CBs.
"Our first two overs were awful but from then on we didn't really miss a beat," Sneddon said.
"I think we're starting to learn how to bowl at Pasterfield, because it's a bit low and slow it's about being stump to stump.
"We created 13 chances all up because we dropped three catches."
Stockton sent CBs back into bat, but they finished 0-68 from 21 overs in the second innings.
Colts representative Joe Merlino was 52 not out, making his second half-century for the match.
The result sees CBs (14 points) climb one rung up the Newcastle District Cricket Association ladder while Stockton (40) relinquish top spot, sliding down to second after being jumped by new frontrunners Wallsend (44) who beat University by two wickets.
Cameron Burt (89 not out) was the mainstay for Wallsend, navigating them beyond the 30 runs required on day two and reaching 183 in reply to Uni's 147.
In pursuit of an outright, Wallsend's Callum Gabriel claimed 6-40 as Uni were bundled out for 117.
The Tigers eventually ran out of time on a rain-affected afternoon, losing 16 overs and falling 54 short at 3-27.
Fourth-placed City also secured first-innings points, reeling in the 15 runs needed against Toronto (126) at No.1 Sportsground and making 9-162 before wet weather ultimately stopped play.
It was a matter of close but no cigar for third-ranked Wests, drawn with Charlestown despite having them nine down at Harker Oval.
Points were also split between Hamwicks and Belmont, Merewether and Waratah-Mayfield.
LADDER: Wallsend 44, Stockton 40, Wests 36, City 33, Charlestown 25, University 25, Hamwicks 21, Merewether 21, Toronto 17, Belmont 15, Cardiff-Boolaroo 14, Waratah-Mayfield 10.
IN THE NEWS:
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Newcastle Herald website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.