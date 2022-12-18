Newcastle Herald
Home/Sport/Cricket

Newcastle District Cricket Association: Cardiff-Boolaroo upset premiers, leaders Stockton to crack first win of 2022-23 season

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
December 18 2022 - 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cardiff-Boolaroo captain Jay Sneddon took 3-46 in Saturday's breakthrough victory against defending premiers and previously unbeaten leaders Stockton. Picture by Marina Neil

Cardiff-Boolaroo had been knocking on the door of a win for a while now.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Callinan

Josh Callinan

Sports Journalist, Newcastle Herald

My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.

More from Cricket
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.