Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Damage done in first half as Newcastle Jets lose 5-2 to Melbourne Victory in round 5 of 2022-23 A-League Women at AAMI Park

Renee Valentine
By Renee Valentine
Updated December 18 2022 - 9:13pm, first published 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jets striker Sarah Griffith scored in the second half against Melbourne Victory at AAMI Park on Sunday night. Picture Getty Images

The Newcastle Jets need to get their defence in order quickly if they want to be a realistic top-four contender after conceding five goals for the second week straight in another unhappy Melbourne trip.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Renee Valentine

Renee Valentine

Journalist, Newcastle Herald

Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.