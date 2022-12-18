Newcastle Herald
A-League soccer, 2022: Jets boss Shane Mattiske slams violent scenes and promises safe environment for fans

James Gardiner
By James Gardiner
December 18 2022 - 7:30pm
Jets fans on Friday night. Picture Max Mason-Hubers

Newcastle boss Shane Mattiske was "disgusted" by a violent pitch invasion which has rocked Australian football and has given assurances that Jets' home games are safe for fans.

