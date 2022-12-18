Newcastle boss Shane Mattiske was "disgusted" by a violent pitch invasion which has rocked Australian football and has given assurances that Jets' home games are safe for fans.
Victoria Police and Football Australia have opened investigations after Melbourne City goalkeeper Tom Glover was concussed and suffered severe lacerations to his face when struck in the head by a bucket from rioting active supporters at AAMI Park on Saturday night.
The chaotic incident led to the Melbourne City-Melbourne Victory derby being suspended at the 20-minute mark and later abandoned due to player safety.
"The scenes we have seen on the television and read about in the newspaper is not what football is. It is certainly not what the Newcastle Jets provide," Mattiske said.
"Like anyone involved in football, I was disgusted to see the behaviour. I know from my involvement in the game, that is generally not the way fans within the football environment behave.
"The A-League is family orientated and every club has been working hard to create a connection with the football community. We need to ensure that is preserved and protected.
"As a club, we are proud of the way our fans behave and the way the community comes together around the game, and the environment football provides.
"The environment we have created is something that anyone who has attended would see as a friendly, safe and family-orientated."
Victory and City active supporter groups had planned to walk out at the 20-minute mark as part of a protest over the Australian Professional League's decision to sell the A-League grand final to Sydney for three years.
However, the situation escalated when Glover threw into the stands one of a number of flares which had been launched onto the ground.
Jets supporters conducted a similar protest, albeit peaceful, during the first half of the 1-0 loss to Brisbane on Friday night.
Terrace Novocastria, the Jets active supporter group, have condemned the violence in Melbourne.
"We have a good relationship with our active supporter group and there has been clear communication," Mattiske said. "We are aware of their concerns and we were informed about the protest.
"One element that was an issue at the Victory-City game was the use of flares. They are not permitted at A-League games and there will be further action to ensure they are not present."
A deal to sell the Jets to an Australian-based consortium is close to being finalised.
It's unclear if the AAMI Park incident - and the negative world-wide headlines it has created - will have in impact on the sale.
"Anyone involved in football understands the strengths of the A-League and its connection to the community and the way the community looks upon football as a game," Mattiske said. "They will see that this is an isolated incident due to the poor behaviour of individuals, who are not there for football. I know there will be swift action in relation to those individuals."
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.